Trop Cherry is a hybrid strain resulting from the combination of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies f3.

This cultivar emanates a fragrant blend reminiscent of zesty tangerines and cherries, inducing a functional and uplifting high suitable for daytime use.

This product offers an excellent dabbing experience.



These products contain less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

