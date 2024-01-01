THCV/D8 200mg Tropical Mix Focus Blend (10ct / 20mg $19.99

by Astria Farm
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

10 gummies inside, 20mg each, 10mg THC-V and 10mg Delta 8

Astria Farm’s THC-V & Delta 8 gummies are the tropical burst you need.

With a mix of Key Lime, Mango, Passion Fruit, Coconut, and Blood Orange.

Critics say THC-V gives you a more energetic/focused feeling.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
Shop products
Notice a problem?Report this item