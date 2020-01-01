 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. GOLDLEAF
GOLDLEAF Cover Photo

GOLDLEAF

The Golden Alternative

GOLDLEAF featured photo 1
GOLDLEAF featured photo 2
GOLDLEAF featured photo 3

About GOLDLEAF

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.

Candy

more products

Cartridges

more products

Chocolates

more products

Flower

more products

Pre-rolls

more products

Snack foods

more products

Solvent

more products

Solventless

more products

Available in

United States, Illinois, Washington