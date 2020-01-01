GOLDLEAF
The Golden Alternative
About GOLDLEAF
Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.
Candy
Cartridges
Chocolates
Flower
Pre-rolls
Snack foods
Solvent
Available in
United States, Illinois, Washington