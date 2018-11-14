About this product
A high CBD Sativa dominant phenotype with a ratio of CBD:THC of 1:25 that induces no psychoactive effects but yields all of the medicinal benefits. Its High CBD content and no psychoactive effects have made ACDC an excellent source of relief for children with epilepsy and patients with pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis and negative effects of chemotherapy. Its flavor profile is earthy with hints of citrus notes.
About this strain
ACDC
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
610 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!