Don's Ghost bred by John Dieser of Verano grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes with a citrus, floral and earthy aroma. It is the child of a cross between Corleone Kush- Don cut and the original Ghost Train Haze. Don's Ghost delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression and appetite loss. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but some users may notice some cerebral haziness as you administer more. Its indica properties make Don's Ghost an ideal choice for pain relief and insomnia, though its potency may bring on more sativa-like energetic effects for some consumers.