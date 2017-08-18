About this product
East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude lifter that patients love for its truly sativa effects. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high energy medicine.
About this strain
ECSD
ECSD effects
Reported by real people like you
183 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
