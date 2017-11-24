About this product

Hailing from the mountains of IRAN this pure indica landrace strain grows beautiful dense nugs with hues of purple and orange. These buds smell sweet with hints of a diesel aroma emanating from the trichome covered flower. Absolutely covered in crystals this strain reminds us of the big city holiday lights during the holidays and it contains a strong cannabinoid profile that will help cope with insomnia, migraines, pain and other similar ailments.