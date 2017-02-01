Loading…
Master Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by Verano
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
Master Kush

Master Kush, also known as "High Rise," "Grandmaster Kush," and "Purple SoCal Master Kush" is a popular indica marijuana strain crossed from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

Master Kush effects

1,255 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Verano
artisanal cannabis | cultivated with care