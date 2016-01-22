Mountain Fire
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Blue Mountain Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
14% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
