A Gold Leaf™ exclusive landrace strain from breeder John Dieser. This pure indica has the classic aroma of earthiness partnered with a taste of spicy hash. The buds are dense with deep purple, neon green hues and beautiful golden undertones. Each nug is completely covered in thin golden hairs and a layer of fine milky golden trichomes. Persian Purps is a great strain for chronic pain, insomnia, stress, or inflammation.
