Verano
Pineapple Diesel Disposable Cartridge 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pineapple Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
