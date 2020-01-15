About this product

Bred by Humbolt Seed Organization and grown by Gold Leaf™, this indica smells like an amazing blend of petroleum, pine, chocolate, citrus and flowers. The buds have dense calyx formations with dark hues of green and purple covered in a layer of trichomes, with orange hairs that seem to be escaping the buds. The effects are both mental and physical, starting with a pleasant euphoria producing effect and finishes with a nice feeling of relaxation.