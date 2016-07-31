About this product

Sweet Dreams is an aptly named indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its tendency to creep up on consumers, leaving them deeply relaxed to the point of sleepiness. Though it has very strong aromas of skunk, berry, Kush, and ammonia, the smoke is quite smooth, with a unique musty-earth flavor. This strain can be very effective for treating muscle spasms, tremors, and neuropathic pain.