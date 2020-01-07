About this product

Solventless THCa brings the Solventless game to the next level. Utilizing immense pressure, the THCa is isolated from the rest of the cannabinoids resulting in a pure product testing more than 90%. This gives you the cleanest Solventless product available anywhere, rivaling any of it’s solvent based counterparts. It is recommended to use higher temperature settings for optimal experience and vaporization.



Experience the difference.