Corleone Kush is a mostly indica hybrid cannaibs strain that, like its fictional Godfather namesake, is definitely powerful. Its sour citrus aroma with darker notes of incense is telling of its Pre-98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush genetics. This potent strain flowers in 8 weeks and produces dense flowers. Its heavy indica properties make Corleone Kush an ideal choice for pain relief and insomnia, though its potency may bring on more sativa-like energetic effects for some consumers.
Corleone Kush effects
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
