Motorbreath
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
77% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Ataraxia
The principals at Ataraxia consist of individuals dedicated to the science of medical cannabis. We have put together grow, extraction, medical and science experts to provide the highest quality medicine to the patients of Illinois.
Our team will continue to innovate and create new strains of cannabis and medicines so that the rest of the country can look to Illinois and Ataraxia as a leader in the space. We look forward to helping the patients of Illinois now and in the future.
Please feel free to contact us at any time for more information.
In our new state of the art facility utilizing clean room environments for our grow rooms, extraction labs and kitchen, we focus on award winning medical strains, accurately dosed oils, edibles and concentrates. We have gone above and beyond industry standards to ensure that the patients of Illinois will receive medicine that is not only effective but of the absolute highest quality.
By keeping complete control over our environment and using only organic nutrients and processes we are able to guarantee the consistency and integrity of our products.