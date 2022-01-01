About this product
Handcrafted with real spices and herbs, this delectable Southwestern dip mix/taco seasoning is guaranteed to add a whole lot of flavor to your dish. You can season taco meat with this mix of real herbs and spices, or you can whisk this mix with sour cream and mayo to turn it into a delicious dip. If you make dip with this mix, you can enjoy it with a variety of foods, including:
* Tortilla chips
* Tacos
* Nachos
* Quesadillas
* Chicken
The possibilities are endless! The fact that no solvents are used in the extraction process makes this dip mix/taco seasoning an all-natural product. One pouch contains 10 milligrams of active THC.
About this brand
Athelas
Located in Denver, Athelas is a boutique manufacturing company that specializes in natural cannabis-infused powdered mixes.
As a small company, we’re able to offer high-quality artisan products and personalized customer service. In our quest to enhance creativity and wellness in ourselves and others, we make a point to include only natural, wholesome ingredients in our products. We make a point to embody the following values on a daily basis:
* Quality: We strive to deliver premium edibles with artisan ingredients and consistent potency. We also aim to enrich meaningful relationships with everyone we meet.
* Innovation: We’re committed to helping the cannabis industry grow by pioneering new ideas and keeping innovation at the heart of everything we do.
* Character: We highly value respect, integrity, passion, and the desire to improve the world, and we try to manifest these principles in everything we do.
