About this strain
Fog Dog effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
12% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
