Boasting a cotton candy, fuel nose, this auto strain will give you the best bang for you buck on bulk weight and cannabinoids per square foot of canopy. Hence the name, Froot by the Foot. Finished flower denses up as nice as we’ve seen with auto’s yet for an easy sell with high bag appeal. For those of you who haven’t given auto’s a shot yet this will be the indica dominant hybrid that will win you over for good. Flowers mature in 70 days and are large, dense, & frosty.
Froot by the Foot is smokable candy, for adults only. Atlas Seed bred their Cotton Candy auto to Mythic OG for an indica dominant delight; terps come through as a gassy fruit punch with an earthy base. Froot by the Foot is hearty, with buds that grow bright green with dark orange hairs and light purple accents. This strain works for both a chill daytime and night vibe. Medical patients will find pain and anxiety soothed.
As industry pioneers both in cannabis agriculture and as breeders, our seeds are uniquely suited to field scale production. Simultaneously developing scalable cannabis production systems in the field and genetics to fit means our seed stands out in an industry that has long been rife with polyhybrid hype breeders whose work is done primarily indoors. All of our parent lines have been initially selected for field performance and repeatedly inbred to lock in the desired traits and isolate genetic markers associated with them. They are then outcrossed judiciously to produce industry-leading, elite seed lots that are as close to true F1s as are available to cultivators anywhere. Each line undergoes extensive trialing on our own licensed farm, so growers know we literally stand behind everything we produce.