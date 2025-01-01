About this product
Blue Meanie Cubensis Spore Syringe and Isolations offer premium microscopy specimens for serious researchers and collectors. These distinctive deep purple to dark brown spores originate from a renowned Florida strain with a fascinating history dating back decades. Each syringe is meticulously prepared in our laboratory-grade clean room, ensuring optimal specimen purity and viability.
Collectors appreciate the Blue Meanie's unique genetic profile and exceptional microscopic characteristics. Our rigorous quality control process guarantees consistent results for your research purposes. Every syringe contains 10cc of spore solution suspended in sterile water, providing abundant material for multiple microscopy sessions.
Perfect for both novice collectors expanding their libraries and experienced researchers seeking reliable specimens. These spores are intended exclusively for taxonomy, microscopy, and collection purposes. Backed by our satisfaction guarantee and shipped in discreet, protective packaging to preserve specimen integrity during transit.
Atlas Spores
Atlas Spores isn’t just a supplier, we’re part of a movement. We provide premium mushroom spores and liquid culture for those who see beyond the veil. Cultivators, collectors, and psychonauts alike trust our genetics for their purity, potency, and consistency.
From rare strains to household names, every syringe is prepped in our cleanroom and shipped fast, fresh, and discreet. Whether you're exploring consciousness, diving into microscopy, or curating your collection—we’ve got you covered.
🔥 Rare Strains
📦 Discreet Delivery
🌍 Trusted by Thousands
🌍 https://atlasspores.com
