Introducing the Enigma Isolated Spore Syringe: a rare gem in the world of mycology, available now in a ready-to-use 10 ml peak isolated syringe. Known for its unparalleled mutation and revered for its unique genetics, this Ps. cubensis strain stands out with a distinct character, and high-quality genetics that mycologists at all levels appreciate. Deeply rooted in a community-driven spirit, the Enigma strain is cherished for its tradition of being shared, embodying the ethos of plant medicine and its power to enact meaningful change for those in need.

read more