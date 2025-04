Introducing the Gandalf Isolated Spore Syringe, a unique fusion of True Albino Teacher and Melmac. This premium Ps. cubensis strain is celebrated for its striking albino appearance, deep blue hues, and robust genetic lineage, making it an essential addition to any serious mycology collection.



Each 10cc Isolated Spore Syringe is meticulously prepared and quality-tested to ensure purity and viability. Whether you’re a seasoned researcher or just beginning your mycology journey, Gandalf offers an unparalleled combination of resilience and visual intrigue.



Elevate your collection with the Gandalf Spore Syringe—a truly exceptional specimen among isolated spore strains. Order today and experience the remarkable genetics of this sought-after variety.

