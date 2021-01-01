About this product

The starlight vaporizer is Atman new design portable vaporizer , in fashionable box style. True vaporizer for both dry herb and wax . The device is equipped with advanced temperature controls from 230˚F to 500˚F in 4 levels which is compatible with both dry herb and wax. Powered by 2800mah lithium battery, in conjunction with stainless steel heating chamber,it offers perfectly performance of pure and flavorful vapor throughout all the day.



With only one power button to create a simply operation, convenient experience ,and elegant appearance.



Atman Starlight Customization:



Atman starlight, premium portable vaporizer in box style for both dry herb and wax, perfectly performance. It will be the first vaporizer coming with personal customization service on the device.



We offer plenty designs for laser options. Of course yes , you can offer your own design for the customization as well,When but the maximum size is 35x45mm. Welcome you to do your own personal starlight vaporizer. Both sides of Atman Starlight are available for you .



This kit includes:



1x Atman Starlight Portable Vaporizer

1x Extra Heating Chamber

1x Packing Tool

1x Cleaning Brush

1x USB Charger

1x User Manual

1x Giftbox