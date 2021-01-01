About this product

The Jump Dry Herb Vape Pen, with its powerful carbon fiber housing, is one of the most durable and compact true vaporizers available. Powered by a 1200mAh battery, the Jump provides powerful performance with every use, while evenly vaporizing dry herbs with its hard anodized heating chamber to provide smooth and rich vapor. And with its easy access mouthpiece and micro-USB charging, the Jump Herbal Vaporizer Pen Kit is convenient, quick and easy to use.