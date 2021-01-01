Loading…
Atomik Seeds

Power Skunk feminized cannabis seeds

Growing to an average high, Power Skunk produces an above average amount of top class bud, all in the short space of 7-9 weeks.
It keeps the Skunk taste but with sweeter and earthier hints because of its blends of varieties.
Power Skunk feminized cannabis seed 100% original strain breed by Atomik Seeds cannabis seedbank high-quality genetics www.atomikseeds.com
