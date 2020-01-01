 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About AuBox

AuBox was built on the idea that marijuana can be enjoyed in many ways. We want to create a luxury experience that will change the way people view cannabis. We recognize that obtaining premium cannabis can be an uncomfortable inconvenience, so AuBox makes life a little easier by delivering quality products to your door. You will receive a new box at the end of every month, whether you choose the the same theme each time, or switch among our various box offerings. No matter which box you order, we guarantee that it will contain different items to try each month, even if you stick with the same theme. We are constantly searching for new lab tested, beautifully packaged, quality products to surprise and delight you with every delivery. We cater to busy people: hard workers, jet-setters, and those who expect the best. Because many of our customers travel often, we offer a pause option that allows you to put your 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription on hold.