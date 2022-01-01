A perfectly dosed fudge brownie which is nicely paired with a hot cup of coffee, waking up your senses to a moist chocolatey fudge flavor. A tasty delight to indulge in before starting your daily routine, making medication taste like a treat. Infused with 25mg of THC and Broad Spectrum activated cannabinoids. Our Daily Dose Brownie is the ideal dosage for the consumer who likes to find relief during their busy days. Without feeling too much of a long haul like you may feel like in a higher dosed product.