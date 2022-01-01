Infused with 100mg of THC and Broad Spectrum activated cannabinoids. Our Gluten Free brownie is made for our consumers who have allergies such as Celiac disease. Made with High Terpene Broad Spectrum Crude Extract and rice flour, we bring you medication that is not only safe for consumers with gluten allergies, but bringing a gourmet treat made with ganache and chocolate chips and sprinkled slivered almonds on top, bringing you an entourage effect with less worries.