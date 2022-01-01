500mg of broad-spectrum concentrate, our Ultra Mega Brownie is made for our medical connoisseurs. The Ultra Mega Brownie is deliciously combined with an irresistible chocolatey fudge and topped with a ganache and white chocolate chip. Making this brownie a confectionary masterpiece giving you an experience with the unforgettable combination of THC and Broad Spectrum activated cannabinoids using High Terpene Broad Spectrum Crude Extract and finest ingredients.