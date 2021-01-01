About this product

This free book summarizes the evidence showing how cannabis extracts fight cancer in humans. Includes detailed analysis of scientific studies illustrating how THC, CBD, and other phytocannabinoids kill cancer in cell and animal models. Studies on endocannabinoids are included as well. Dozens of human cases are presented, including those with medical documentation of terminal cancer remissions. The power of cannabis medicine goes far beyond what most people think and this book demonstrates the reality of what's going on. Download at http://freecannabiscancerbook.com.