About this product

Topped with rich dairy free buttercream frosting, you have never had dark chocolate this rich and decadent. Our organic Dark Chocolate Cupcake matches perfectly with our higher THC doses and is amazing down to the last bite. Our gourmet cupcakes are infused with cannabis oil produced from sativa dominant hybrid OG strains using an all natural process free of non-consummables. All Auntie Em's edibles are produced in an NSF certified commercial kitchen. Available in 140mg & 420mg