About this product
10pk Mini Prerolls - GMOG
Autumn BrandsPre-rolls
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
GMOG is a hybrid indica weed strain mixing GMO and Legend OG. It comes from the breeder Cannarado, and smells and tastes like fuel, and earth, with that must-have GMO funk. It’s also 28% THC, with euphoric, relaxing effects.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Autumn Brands
License(s)
- CA, US: CCL18-0000244
- CA, US: CCL18-0000243
- CA, US: CCL18-0000242
- CA, US: CCL18-0000241
- CA, US: CCL18-0000238
- CA, US: CCL18-0000237
- CA, US: CCL18-0000236
- CA, US: CCL18-0000235
- CA, US: CCL18-0002738
- CA, US: C11-0001789-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item