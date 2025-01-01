GMOG is a potent cross of GMO X Legend OG. This Indica leaning Hybrid boasts dense buds that are lime green and frosty. Flavors of fuel, earth and the distinct GMO funk. Effects are euphoric and relaxing, this strain has some high THC.



Ten 0.36 gram joints made with full flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with a Boost humidity pack and are packaged in metal recyclable tins that are made in the USA.

read more