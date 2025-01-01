Motorbreath a meticulously crafted hybrid strain, crossing ChemDawg and SFV OG. With flavors of diesel, citrus, pine, and earth on a kush backbone, it offers enhanced relaxation and mental euphoria, leading to couchlock and heavy eyelids. Ideal for sleep, insomnia, appetite loss, and chronic pain, its main terpenes include Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, and Humulene. Experience the ultimate blend of euphoria and relaxation with Motorbreath, a cannabis strain that leaves a lasting, tranquil impression on enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Ten 0.36 gram joints made with full flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with a Boost humidity pack and are packaged in metal recyclable tins that are made in the USA.



