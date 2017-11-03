Sour Diesel is a classic Northern California strain that's famous the world over. Both parents are icons in their own right, Chemdawg and Super Skunk bed and produced one of the most productive/get things done cannabis strains in history. Sour Diesel has flavors of.......well, diesel with sour notes, but it also brings pine, lemony sour citrus and spice. Effects are racy and energetic, this strain brings energy right from the get go and it comes on quick! if you're looking to pop those eyelids open, get things done and be energized, this is what you're looking for! In a time where much of the flower looks and tastes the same Sour D is a true standout!

