Rainbow Diesel is a blend of Sour Diesel, Mango Diesel, and Peach Ringz which offers a spin on the classic sour diesel gas by adding some fruity notes throughout the smoke. This is a great strain to feel energized and create and also brings a strong high with over 34% total Cannabinoids!



One 1 gram joint made with full flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with a Boost humidity pack and are packaged in metal recyclable tins that are made in the USA.



Main Effects: Energetic and Creative



Main Terpenese: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

read more