Royal Purple 1g Premium Preroll
Autumn BrandsPre-rolls
IndicaTHC 28%CBD —
About this strain
A gorgeous lime green and vibrant purple cultivar from Emerald Triangle Seeds, Royal Purple Kush crosses two old world indicas: Black Afghani and Bubba Kush. The well-rounded flavor profile is sweet from Black Afghani, and peppery and fruity from Bubba Kush. As for the high, it is heavier than most purp strains without being completely flooring. Royal Purple Kush is great for mid-afternoon sessions or smokers with high tolerances.
About this brand
Autumn Brands
