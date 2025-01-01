Blackberry Kush was bred by Blockhead Buds, pheno hunted by Zen Gardens, and grown by us at Autumn Brands. Originally named Halle Berry, this strain is a cross of two powerhouse varieties: Blockberry and Ice Cream Cake. Blackberry Kush has a beautiful, purple color with bright orange hairs and dripped in trichomes. The flower has major smells of tropical fruit and dark berries, with a slightly earthy undertone. When smoking, the fruity/tropical flavors are dominant with a slight earthiness on the backend. Users report having a well-balanced high, making them feel insightful and happy.

