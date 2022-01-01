Blueberry Fuego is a Double Blueberry cross of Blue Dream and DJ Short's Blueberry. It oozes an odor of sweet blueberry and citrus, with a flavor to match the nose. Effects are uplifting and creative and exactly what you would expect from a Blue Dream cross. Buds are light green, sparkle with trichomes and are covered in bright orange hairs. Not only does this strain have a high THC content but it boasts over 2% terpenes that will coat your mouth with flavor, leaving you happy and medicated. 14 grams of premium hand trimmed smalls, packaged in a glass jar with a boost humidity pack to ensure freshness. Inhale - Exhale - Smile



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!