Caramel Apple Cookies (original name Chimera Junky) is an Indica-dominant cross of Chimera 3 (White Truffle x Gorilla Butter) and Cap Junky. This strain was bred by Highrule Genetics, pheno-hunted by Purple City Genetics, and grown by us here at Autumn Brands. This strain has amazing bag appeal, with lime green buds that are coated in trichomes. Caramel Apple Cookies smells like a sweet/Sunset Sherbet Bx mix paired with a funky cheese. When smoking, the flower tastes similar to a melon or apple, paired with sweetness and a little bit of funky savoriness. Users report this strain helping ease anxiety, aiding with sleep, and increasing appetite.

read more