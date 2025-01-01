Get ready to fall in love with our new strain, Chapel of Love! This strain was bred by Purple City Genetics and pheno hunted and grown by us at Autumn Brands. This potent hybrid flower is a beautiful light green with purple hues that reeks of funk and sweetness. The taste is very similar to Wedding Cake, with an extra funky and creaminess added. Smokers report feeling happy, hungry, and relaxed after smoking Chapel of Love.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

