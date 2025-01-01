Get ready to fall in love with our new strain, Chapel of Love! This strain was bred by Purple City Genetics and pheno hunted and grown by us at Autumn Brands. This potent hybrid flower is a beautiful light green with purple hues that reeks of funk and sweetness. The taste is very similar to Wedding Cake, with an extra funky and creaminess added. Smokers report feeling happy, hungry, and relaxed after smoking Chapel of Love.

