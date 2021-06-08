About this product
Chem Driver is a beautiful cross of two of our favorite strains, Chem 91 and Sundae Driver. This cross leans a lot to the Chemdawg side of the genetics with that chemy/fuel backbone and some sweet fruit/berry on the finish. Buds are bright green and dense(like sundae driver) and sparkle with a heavy dusting of trichomes. Effects are uplifting and creative with a boost of energy. Inhale - Exhale - Elevate
Main Effects: Uplifting and Productive
Main Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene and Bisabolol
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
About this strain
Chem Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
33% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
About this brand
Autumn Brands
The Autumn Brands family farm along the coast of Santa Barbara County uses sustainable farming techniques, natural sunlight and pesticide-free cultivation. This means setting an industry standard with 100% no-spray cannabis farming and a commitment to purity, rigorous testing and hand trimming. This takes more time, effort, and attention, but it’s worth it to keep our flower pure. Autumn Brands is a woman and family-owned business that cares for the consumer, the community and the environment.
