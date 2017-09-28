Chemdawg is another Northern California Classic. The origins are a little murky, but the flower and effects are not! A clear and creative cerebral high paired nicely with a relaxing body melting high. Our Chemdawg is Sativa dominante meaning more of the uplifted, creative and energetic mind. Flavors are earth, spice, pine and diesel. Chem is after all one of the parents of the worlds most famous flower, Sour Diesel! Inhale - Exhale - Elevate



Main Effects: Uplifting and Productive



Main Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene and Humulene

