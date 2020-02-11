About this product
About this strain
Chocolate Hashberry effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Autumn Brands
State License(s)
CCL18-0001318
CCL18-0000244
CCL18-0000243
CCL18-0000242
CCL18-0000241
CCL18-0000238
CCL18-0000237
CCL18-0000236
CCL18-0000235