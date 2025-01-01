When it’s time to fully tap out, get Cooked. This hybrid mini preroll 10-pack blends the sweet vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake with the loud, funky garlic fuel of GMO, creating a bold, flavorful smoke that’s as rich as it is heavy-hitting.



Expect sweet, doughy aromas layered with savory gas and earthy spice, delivering a smooth, terpene-loaded experience. The high is deep, relaxing, and euphoric—perfect for winding down, zoning out, or just embracing the melt.



Flavor: Sweet cake, garlic funk, earthy spice

Effects: Relaxed · Stoney · Sedated

One puff in and yeah... you’re Cooked.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

