About this product
About this strain
Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
827 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Autumn Brands
State License(s)
CCL18-0000244
CCL18-0000243
CCL18-0000242
CCL18-0000241
CCL18-0000238
CCL18-0000237
CCL18-0000236
CCL18-0000235
CCL18-0002738
C11-0001789-LIC