Buckle up—Frozen in Carbonite isn’t your average hybrid. This 10-pack of infused mini prerolls blends Frozen Lemons x Purple Carbonite and supercharges it with THCA diamonds for a powerhouse punch that hits in the low 40% range. It’s icy, citrusy, and absolutely next level.



Frozen Lemons, bred by Capulator and hunted by Haze Valley, delivers a bright, sour lemon nose with a menthol-diesel finish and a sativa-leaning high that’s cerebral, creative, and ready for lift off. Purple Carbonite brings the chill—literally. These frosty, purple buds (from SkunkHouse x Haze Valley) wrap you in a calming, heady haze with notes of hops and gas that mellow the mind and melt away anxiety.



Together, this duo balances uplifting energy with deep relaxation, all wrapped in a smooth, terp-rich smoke. Whether you’re heading out for an adventure or hitting pause for a moment of peace, Frozen in Carbonite is the hybrid heat you didn’t know you needed—but won’t want to be without.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

