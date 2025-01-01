Get stuck in with Gorilla Glue, a legendary hybrid known for its powerful punch and sticky trichome-coated buds. This strain is a flavorful fusion of Chem, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, delivering a bold aroma of earthy pine, sour funk, and subtle chocolatey diesel.



The effects are heavy-hitting and well-balanced—starting with an uplifting cerebral buzz that quickly melts into full-body relaxation. Ideal for kicking back after a long day or zoning in on a creative project, Gorilla Glue is that classic strain that never misses. Strong, flavorful, and reliable—just how we like it.

read more