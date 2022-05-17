About this product
GMOG is terpe/potent cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG. Earthy, Spicy and funky flavors from the GMO with a creamy texture all wrapped in a heavy helping of THC. This strain is sedative, relaxing and couch locky with some major pain relieving effects! Perfect for the end of a long day or just hanging out! Brands Premium Solventless hash infused prerolls are made from .75g of premium flower and .25g of water hash. All the hash is made from Autumn flower utilizing our spray free farm to ensure the highest quality concentrates possible. After being washed and freeze dried the trichomes are heated up and homogeneously mixed into the premium flower. They're then packed into premium cones and put into our biodegradable 1g tubes. Our 1 gram pre-roll is made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. Inhale - Exhale - Smile
Main Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene, α-Humulene, Linalool, β-Myrcene, α-Bisabolol, β-Pinene and α-Pinene
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
About this strain
GMOG is a hybrid indica weed strain mixing GMO and Legend OG. It comes from the breeder Cannarado, and smells and tastes like fuel, and earth, with that must-have GMO funk. It’s also 30% THC, with euphoric, relaxing effects.
THC Strength
30% | high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Autumn Brands
For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.