GMOG is terpe/potent cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG. Earthy, Spicy and funky flavors from the GMO with a creamy texture all wrapped in a heavy helping of THC. This strain is sedative, relaxing and couch locky with some major pain relieving effects! Perfect for the end of a long day or just hanging out! Brands Premium Solventless hash infused prerolls are made from .75g of premium flower and .25g of water hash. All the hash is made from Autumn flower utilizing our spray free farm to ensure the highest quality concentrates possible. After being washed and freeze dried the trichomes are heated up and homogeneously mixed into the premium flower. They're then packed into premium cones and put into our biodegradable 1g tubes. Our 1 gram pre-roll is made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. Inhale - Exhale - Smile



Main Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene, α-Humulene, Linalool, β-Myrcene, α-Bisabolol, β-Pinene and α-Pinene



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!