Unleash the beast with Gorilla Fuel, a powerhouse hybrid blend of Gorilla Glue x Mule Fuel that delivers strength, flavor, and full-body bliss. Gorilla Glue brings the sticky, piney punch and euphoric vibes, while Mule Fuel layers on earthy gas and a mellow, grounding finish.



The result? A bold and balanced high that hits hard but keeps you steady—perfect for powering through the day or unwinding into the night. Whether you’re crushing tasks or kicking back, Gorilla Fuel keeps the tank full and the vibes smooth.



Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

